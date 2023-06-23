2023 Draft Reactions and WTF Is Up With This Warriors–Chris Paul Trade?

‌



Austin and Pausha dive into the 2023 NBA draft and the trades made around the league. They break down the Bradley Beal trade and weigh the remaining pieces necessary for the Phoenix Suns (3:20), discuss the huge Porzingis trade to Boston (18:03), then contemplate what could have happened behind the scenes in Golden State to cause the Poole-CP3 switch-up (29:36). Then, they talk through the top picks from the 2023 draft and the impact these young players could have on their respective new teams (41:53).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

