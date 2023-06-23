Marcus Smart Therapy Session With Bill Simmons and His Dad



Brian chats with Bill Simmons and his dad, Dr. Bill Simmons, about the Marcus Smart–Kristaps Porzingis trade, Smart’s legacy in Boston, the Celtics’ draft pick being Jordan Walsh, Jaylen Brown’s future with the Cs, and more (0:15). They then briefly talk about the Patriots and their chances of signing DeAndre Hopkins (57:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Bill Simmons and Dr. Bill Simmons (Bill’s dad)

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

