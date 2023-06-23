NBA Draft Reactions: Big Surprises, Risers and Fallers, and Contenders Reloading. Plus, the Marcus Smart Trade.



Verno and KOC react to last night’s NBA draft, starting with their thoughts on the Hornets taking Brandon Miller at no. 2. Then, they move on to the weird picks made by the Magic and debate if Bilal Coulibaly could have a Giannis-like growth spurt after being selected in the top 10 (01:14). The guys discuss the lack of movement at the top of the draft as well as the shock of Cam Whitmore’s fall to the bottom half of the first round (15:16). Also, KOC shares why he loved the players the Warriors, Nuggets, and Jazz drafted (24:45). The guys discuss how once-touted high school prospects G.G. Jackson and Emoni Bates, who both fell deep into the second round, can succeed as NBA professionals (45:56). Finally, we get to hear Verno’s excitement for Marcus Smart to officially become a part of the Memphis Grizzlies (51:01).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

