J.Lo’s Father’s Day Post, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Friendship Necklace, and Stanley Tucci’s Sex Appeal

Jennifer Lopez posted a few Instagram photos of Ben Affleck for Father’s Day, including a shirtless one (1:00). Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were spotted wearing matching wolf necklaces in honor of their “wolf pack” (10:17). Between orcas sinking yachts and the OceanGate submarine, the ocean is having a bad PR week (21:17). And is Stanley Tucci a sex symbol (37:00)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
