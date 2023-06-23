 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

J.Lo’s Father’s Day Post, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Friendship Necklace, and Stanley Tucci’s Sex Appeal

Plus, between orcas sinking yachts and the OceanGate submarine, the ocean is having a bad PR week

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. “The Flash” - Arrivals Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images


Jennifer Lopez posted a few Instagram photos of Ben Affleck for Father’s Day, including a shirtless one (1:00). Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were spotted wearing matching wolf necklaces in honor of their “wolf pack” (10:17). Between orcas sinking yachts and the OceanGate submarine, the ocean is having a bad PR week (21:17). And is Stanley Tucci a sex symbol (37:00)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Tea Time

The Latest

2023 Draft Reactions and WTF Is Up With This Warriors–Chris Paul Trade?

Plus, Austin and Pausha talk through the top picks from the 2023 draft and the impact these young players could have on their respective new teams

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Marcus Smart Therapy Session With Bill Simmons and His Dad

The guys also briefly talk about the Patriots and their chances of signing DeAndre Hopkins

By Brian Barrett and Bill Simmons

News of the Week, ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Episode 7, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 3

Rachel and Callie also have a quick chat about the Bravo news of the week

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry

NBA Draft Reactions: Big Surprises, Risers and Fallers, and Contenders Reloading. Plus, the Marcus Smart Trade.

Verno and KOC also debate whether Bilal Coulibaly could have a Giannis-like growth spurt after being selected in the top 10

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

YEAH! LA Knight joins the “Friday Something”

Rosenberg and Greg also answer some mailbag questions

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

‘The Show’ | Every Single Album: Niall Horan

Nora and Nathan talk about the lingering One Direction presence in his music, the surprisingly soulful song "You Could Start a Cult", and what songs they might want to cut from this album

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard