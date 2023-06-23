YEAH! LA Knight joins the “Friday Something”

Let me talk to ya! Rosenberg and SGG kick off the Friday Something of Cheap Heat with some mailbag questions (7:40). Then they are joined by LA Knight and he discusses the following:
- Overcoming adversity in route to his dreams (31:13)
- Getting cut from WWE (33:00)
- Calling out Rosenberg for saying he is “Reportedly over” (40:02)
- Origins of the “Yeah” catchphrase (44:43)
Host: Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg
Guest: LA Knight
Producer: Brian H. Waters
