What can be said about the original ’80s Los Angeles freak band that hasn’t been said before? Gotta listen to find out, babe. Jessica Hopper joins us this week to track Los Angeles legends Jane’s Addiction from their formation, through Lollapalooza, and back to re-forming the band and living más.

