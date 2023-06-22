Nikola Jokic and Spotting Latent Talent With Kevin O’Connor, Plus Learning to Live With Blindness With Andrew Leland

It’s a double-guest extravaganza as Ringer senior staff writer Kevin O’Connor joins Dave and Chris to talk about Nikola Jokic’s recent NBA championship win and how to identify talent. Later, writer (and Chris’s first boss out of college!) Andrew Leland joins the pod to talk about his experience with retinitis pigmentosa and common misconceptions about blind people.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Andrew Leland
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS