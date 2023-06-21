 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Usos the Greatest WWE Tag Team of All Time? Plus, CM Punk’s Promo and 25 Years of Edge!

With the return of NXT’s ‘Raw Underground,’ Ben kicks off the show by asking Khal and Brian who in the Ringer wrestling crew would win a ‘Raw Underground’ tournament

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
With the return of NXT’s Raw Underground, Ben kicks off the show by asking Khal and Brian who in the Ringer wrestling crew would win a Raw Underground tournament. Then they discuss the following headlines:

  • Bully Ray’s claim that the Usos are the greatest WWE tag team of all time (05:02)
  • CM Punk’s “off the cuff” AEW Collision promo (15:27)
  • Kofi Kingston’s argument that a Xavier Woods singles title win is only a matter of time (25:20)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Peter Rosenberg’s take on CM Punk and the Elite story (32:59).

Then they join WWE in celebrating 25 years of Edge with some of their favorite memories and moments (45:58).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (59:32) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (69:29).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

