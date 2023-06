James Allcott is joined by Flav from The Fighting Cock to discuss what the future of Tottenham will be and how it will affect the future of football as we know it. The pair discuss the ins and outs, Harry Kane, and who could be the casualties under Ange Postecoglou at Spurs.

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Flav

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

