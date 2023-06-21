Sitting on the Couch Thinking About Slavery



Jason starts off the pod by sharing his reactions to a very successful day of Chicago baseball, in which the Cubs shut out the Pirates, and the White Sox gutted out at tough win against the Rangers. He then talks about the Juneteenth holiday, and details his experiences at the golf course on his day off (14:05). Jason ends the pod by diving into the Zach LaVine trade rumors, and pointing out what the Chicago Bulls’ brass and fans should be focusing on during NBA draft night (27:19).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

