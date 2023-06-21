 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sober and Drunk Celtics Trades. Plus, Are the Sox for Real?

Brian also discusses the latest news on Jack Jones

By Brian Barrett
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Ahead of the NBA draft, Brian pitches a couple serious potential trades for the Celtics and a couple more wild “drunk” potential trades (0:35). Then, he takes a listener call before commenting on the latest Jack Jones arrest news (29:45). He ends with some thoughts on the Red Sox’s six-game win streak and the team’s promising young core (40:20).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

