Sober and Drunk Celtics Trades. Plus, Are the Sox for Real?



Ahead of the NBA draft, Brian pitches a couple serious potential trades for the Celtics and a couple more wild “drunk” potential trades (0:35). Then, he takes a listener call before commenting on the latest Jack Jones arrest news (29:45). He ends with some thoughts on the Red Sox’s six-game win streak and the team’s promising young core (40:20).

