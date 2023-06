Erika and Steven delve into how sharing playlists with one another bonded their friendship (0:40). Then, Erika is joined by the senior director of music at Billboard, Jason Lipshutz, to talk about how sharing music tastes, introducing new artists to people, and going to shows together can build and shape friendships (13:35).

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello

Guest: Jason Lipshutz

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

