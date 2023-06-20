 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Narrowing Down the Final Big Board, and a Thompson Twin Love Affair With Danny Chau

KOC and Danny also debate what the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers should do with their respective picks

By Kevin O'Connor and Danny Chau
2023 NBA Draft Lottery Portraits Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images


KOC welcomes back Danny Chau after his return to The Ringer, and they dive right into Danny’s affection for Amen Thompson (01:54). They then discuss the potential of Kobe Bufkin out of Michigan and Cam Whitmore from Villanova (13:12). In looking at Danny’s favorite team, the Toronto Raptors, the guys debate what they can do with the 13th pick, discuss what the Blazers should do with the third pick, and reminisce about the last time they recorded a pod, after the 2019 draft with Jonathan Tjarks (20:36).

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and Danny Chau
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

