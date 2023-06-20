Narrowing Down the Final Big Board, and a Thompson Twin Love Affair With Danny Chau



KOC welcomes back Danny Chau after his return to The Ringer, and they dive right into Danny’s affection for Amen Thompson (01:54). They then discuss the potential of Kobe Bufkin out of Michigan and Cam Whitmore from Villanova (13:12). In looking at Danny’s favorite team, the Toronto Raptors, the guys debate what they can do with the 13th pick, discuss what the Blazers should do with the third pick, and reminisce about the last time they recorded a pod, after the 2019 draft with Jonathan Tjarks (20:36).

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and Danny Chau

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

