Are the Phoenix Suns a Superteam?



Seerat and Michael start the pod by sharing their reactions and insights to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade. They dive into how the deal affects both the Suns and the Wizards, and postulate some fake trades to strengthen Phoenix’s top-heavy roster. They end the pod by examining their top story lines heading into free agency and the draft (27:28).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

