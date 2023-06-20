 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Phoenix Suns a Superteam?

Seerat and Michael also break down the biggest NBA offseason story lines

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Seerat and Michael start the pod by sharing their reactions and insights to the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade. They dive into how the deal affects both the Suns and the Wizards, and postulate some fake trades to strengthen Phoenix’s top-heavy roster. They end the pod by examining their top story lines heading into free agency and the draft (27:28).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

