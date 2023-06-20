Suns Add Beal, the Next Big Move, Zion Trades, Draymond’s Future, and NBA Draft Talk

Verno and KOC discuss the blockbuster trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Suns and what it means for the future of the franchise (03:06). Is the clock now ticking on Deandre Ayton’s time in Phoenix (13:18)? Also, the guys look at the other side of the trade and discuss what the next steps for the Wizards should be after a disappointing return for Beal that included Chris Paul (24:47). After Draymond Green declined his player option and opted to become a free agent, the guys debate what his next move could be (36:28). The guys end the episode by discussing the latest news surrounding Thursday’s NBA draft (52:19).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts