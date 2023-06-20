Is Zion on the Trading Block? Draymond and CP3’s Next Teams and How Inter Miami Signed Lionel Messi.

Tate Frazier hosts Kevin O’Connor to discuss potential draft-night trades for Zion Williamson, including to the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers. Plus, Tate and KOC react to the Bradley Beal trade to the Suns, ask whether Deandre Ayton will be on the move, and examine what’s next for CP3 and Draymond Green. Later, Tom Bogert joins the show to break down all things Lionel Messi and how the deal got done to bring the GOAT to Inter Miami.
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Tom Bogert
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins and Tucker Tashjian
