Jokic, the Nuggets, and the Altitude Dominate Game 1. Plus, Reaction to Monty Williams’s Historic Hire.



Austin and Pausha are back to talk through Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets’ dominant Game 1 performance in the NBA Finals. They discuss Austin’s feelings on seeing his former team being three wins away from a championship, what adjustments the Heat need to make for the rest of the series, and why they desperately need Tyler Herro back when he’s available. They close things out by addressing Monty Williams’s historic deal to become the new coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

