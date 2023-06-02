 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 1 Garbage Time, the Cult of Kevin Harlan, and Other Media Takes With Tyler Parker

Brian and Tyler also discuss the lack of media coverage of the Nuggets this season and LeBron James’s retirement comments

By Bryan Curtis and Tyler Parker
2023 NBA Finals - Game One Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


Bryan is joined by The Ringer’s Tyler Parker to discuss Game 1 of the NBA Finals, how ABC’s commentary crew handled Denver’s blowout win, and their praise of Nikola Jokic (02:43). Then, they discuss the media’s lack of coverage toward the Nuggets this season (12:08). After, they offer their praise to Kevin Harlan and discuss LeBron James’s retirement comments, their favorite postgame moment of the playoffs, and more (24:26).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Tyler Parker
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

