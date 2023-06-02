Game 1 Garbage Time, the Cult of Kevin Harlan, and Other Media Takes With Tyler Parker



Bryan is joined by The Ringer’s Tyler Parker to discuss Game 1 of the NBA Finals, how ABC’s commentary crew handled Denver’s blowout win, and their praise of Nikola Jokic (02:43). Then, they discuss the media’s lack of coverage toward the Nuggets this season (12:08). After, they offer their praise to Kevin Harlan and discuss LeBron James’s retirement comments, their favorite postgame moment of the playoffs, and more (24:26).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Tyler Parker

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS