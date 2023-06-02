 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Do Man City Fans Really Feel About the Treble?

James Allcott, Ciarán Carlin, and JCC look back at the consequential ripples of being in an FA Cup final and what the ramifications of the big moments have been for clubs such as Everton, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Chelsea, and many more

By James Lawrence Allcott
Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images


James Allcott, Ciarán Carlin, and JCC look back at the consequential ripples of being in an FA Cup final and what the ramifications of the big moments have been for clubs such as Everton, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Chelsea, and many more. They also discuss the impending FA Cup final of Manchester City vs. Manchester United and what a potential Manchester City treble could mean for Manchester United’s 1999 treble.

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Ciarán Carlin and JCC
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

Seven NBA Observations on Nuggets-Heat, Ja Morant, and Coaching Changes

Can the Heat find any silver linings after getting dusted in Game 1? Plus, thoughts on Ja Morant’s future, the 2023 NBA draft, and the bold coaching moves out of Milwaukee and Philly.

By Kevin O'Connor

The Heat’s Worst-Case Scenario Played Out in Game 1

Miami lacked its usual fire in the Finals opener and went ice-cold from deep. With Denver rested and firing on all cylinders, the Heat will have to be close to perfect to make this a competitive series.

By Michael Pina

A Lack of Slavery in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and Biden Takes a Tumble

Plus, Shannon Sharpe’s decision to leave FS1

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

WWE Women’s Tag Champion Shayna Baszler on Pro Wrestling Vs. MMA and Her Tag Partner Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler joins Rosenberg for a conversation about her former life as an MMA fighter and why she left MMA for the world of pro wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg

Jokic Is Going to Mess Up Your Top-Five Lists

Jason also dives into the Chicago Bears’ OTA buzz, including CB Jaylon Johnson’s absence and Justin Fields’s developmental progress heading into next season

By Jason Goff

NBA Finals Game 1 Rapid Reaction. Plus Game 2 Best Bets.

The Denver Nuggets continue their dominance at home against the Miami Heat

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more