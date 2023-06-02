How Do Man City Fans Really Feel About the Treble?

James Allcott, Ciarán Carlin, and JCC look back at the consequential ripples of being in an FA Cup final and what the ramifications of the big moments have been for clubs such as Everton, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Chelsea, and many more. They also discuss the impending FA Cup final of Manchester City vs. Manchester United and what a potential Manchester City treble could mean for Manchester United’s 1999 treble.
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Ciarán Carlin and JCC
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
