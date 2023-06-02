WWE Women’s Tag Champion Shayna Baszler on Pro Wrestling Vs. MMA and Her Tag Partner Ronda Rousey



On this episode of the Cheap Heat Friday Something, new WWE women’s tag team champion Shayna Baszler joins Rosenberg for a conversation about her former life as an MMA fighter, why she left MMA for the world of pro wrestling, the differences between MMA and pro wrestling, winning the tag team championship alongside Ronda Rousey, and more.

Plus, Rosenberg dives into the mailbag (31:04).

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Guest: Shayna Baszler

Producer: Troy Farkas

