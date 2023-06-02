 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Women’s Tag Champion Shayna Baszler on Pro Wrestling Vs. MMA and Her Tag Partner Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler joins Rosenberg for a conversation about her former life as an MMA fighter and why she left MMA for the world of pro wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg
WrestleMania 39
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville wrestle in Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


On this episode of the Cheap Heat Friday Something, new WWE women’s tag team champion Shayna Baszler joins Rosenberg for a conversation about her former life as an MMA fighter, why she left MMA for the world of pro wrestling, the differences between MMA and pro wrestling, winning the tag team championship alongside Ronda Rousey, and more.

Plus, Rosenberg dives into the mailbag (31:04).

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guest: Shayna Baszler
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Jokic Is Going to Mess Up Your Top-Five Lists

Jason also dives into the Chicago Bears’ OTA buzz, including CB Jaylon Johnson’s absence and Justin Fields’s developmental progress heading into next season

By Jason Goff

NBA Finals Game 1 Rapid Reaction. Plus Game 2 Best Bets.

The Denver Nuggets continue their dominance at home against the Miami Heat

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Who Is the Chiefs’ Biggest Threat in the AFC?

In this new offseason series, Ben and Steven look at some of the biggest questions in the NFL. This week, they take a deep dive into the Bills and the Bengals.

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

King Charles’s Food-Powered Car, Starbucks Nugget Ice, and Tasting Velveeta Chocolate Truffles

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss the recently renamed Frankmobile and wonder which foods actually need to be kept refrigerated

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is Here to Save Us

Sean, Amanda, and Charles Holmes chat about both ‘Spider-Verse’ movies and discuss the incredibly high standard they set

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Barry,’ and the Strange State of Prestige TV Dramedy

‘Ted Lasso’ wants to know if people can change. ‘Barry’ knows they can’t. But one thing is clear: These funny men can go from cracking jokes to getting deadly serious, and the results have varied drastically.

By Charles Holmes