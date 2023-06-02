 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Finals: Nuggets Pummel Heat in Game 1, Jokic’s Dominance, and Breaking Miami’s Zone

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


The Nuggets take the early lead in the NBA Finals as Verno and KOC break down their Game 1 victory over the Heat behind stellar performances from Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon (02:12). They discuss the Heat’s lack of size and Jimmy Butler’s slump, as well as the Nuggets completely carving up the Heat’s zone defense (19:14). Also, what they thought of Monty Williams’s record-breaking deal to coach the Pistons, Adam Silver’s comments about Ja Morant’s punishment, and some possible changes coming for future All-Star Games (37:37).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

