Mets Sweep Phillies, Yankees Head to L.A., and Joe Davis Discusses Yankees-Dodgers

Giancarlo Stanton is back for the Yankees

By John Jastremski
Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images


(1:03) — NBA FINALS: JJ recaps Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

(4:23) — METS: The Mets sweep a division foe, the Phillies, and prepare for the Blue Jays this week.

(10:06) — YANKEES: The Yankees win their series in Toronto and add Giancarlo Stanton, Tommy Kahnle, and Josh Donaldson as they head to L.A. to face the Dodgers.

(23:37) — JOE DAVIS: Joe Davis of Fox Sports and Spectrum talks about Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman, replacing legends like Joe Buck and Vin Scully, and the Dodgers-Yankees series.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Davis
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

