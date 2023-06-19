Emily Ratajkowski’s and CB2’s Backyard Collab, and the ‘Barbie’ Marketing Campaign



Marketing is the name of the game! Juliet and Amanda return this week with a marketing-filled episode discussing some popular celebrity and pop culture news. Starting off, they discuss Emily Ratajkowski’s collaboration with CB2 for her clothing label’s New York office (1:21), the upcoming summer hit Barbie the movie and their incredible marketing campaign (8:26), Calista Flockhart’s rewear of her skirt from more than two decades ago while at the premiere of Indiana Jones (17:28), and Cameron Diaz’s fridge that only seems to have salad and white wine (of course it’s her brand Avaline). The ladies also talk about recent Bennifer breakup betting odds (25:12), more cool-guy submissions (27:38), and (finally) Juliet’s YouTube report (38:37).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley

