On today’s episode of the Cheap Heat Friday Something, WWE’s Bron Breakker joins Rosenberg to preview his upcoming match with Seth Rollins and also to talk about his start in pro wrestling. Then, he talks about his relationship with his father and his former life as an NFL player.

Plus, Misshattan joins Rosenberg for the mailbag (22:55). Did you miss her?

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Guest: Bron Breakker

Producer: Troy Farkas

