NBA Trade Rumors Galore: Scoot, Zion, Beal, Dame, LaVine, and More Leading Up to Draft Night

After Verno shares his experience broadcasting the U.S. Open All-Access, he and KOC dive into the NBA offseason, starting with next week’s draft (08:22). The guys debate if the Pelicans should trade Zion Williamson for a chance to enter the top of the draft and get Scoot Henderson (16:08). After discussing possible locations for Bradley Beal, the guys discuss the ridiculous comments made by Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley’s podcast (32:27). Also, KOC shares what changes he’s made to The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide (48:56).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
