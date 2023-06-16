 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Trade Rumors Galore: Scoot, Zion, Beal, Dame, LaVine, and More Leading Up to Draft Night

Plus, Verno shares his experience broadcasting the ‘U.S. Open All-Access’

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images


After Verno shares his experience broadcasting the U.S. Open All-Access, he and KOC dive into the NBA offseason, starting with next week’s draft (08:22). The guys debate if the Pelicans should trade Zion Williamson for a chance to enter the top of the draft and get Scoot Henderson (16:08). After discussing possible locations for Bradley Beal, the guys discuss the ridiculous comments made by Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley’s podcast (32:27). Also, KOC shares what changes he’s made to The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide (48:56).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

The NBA Is the Gift That Keeps On Giving

Jason talks about Mike Malone’s big day at the Denver Nuggets championship parade and the trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal

By Jason Goff

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6, Episodes 1-2 Recap

Joanna and Van reflect on their favorite episodes from past seasons of the show before diving into the first two episodes of the new season

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

Why Is It So Hard to Rank the League’s Top Receivers?

Ben and Steven closely examine the wide receiver position and discuss the huge contracts being signed, the receivers who were drafted, and more

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

The Slurpee’s New Look, a Dijon Mustard Ban, and a Blind Strawberry Taste Test

Juliet and Jacoby also follow up on a Supreme Court ruling involving Jack Daniel’s and dog toys and share their thoughts on the Uber Eats driver who requested gas money

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘The Flash’ Is Here! Is It the “Greatest Superhero Movie Ever”?

Van Lathan joins Sean and Amanda to talk about the movie and DC’s future

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

‘The Flash’ Was Never Going to Run Away from Its Problems

‘The Flash’ isn’t the first movie to seem like it’s been cursed, but the multitude of ways in which the production misfired is frankly bizarre and somewhat unprecedented

By Miles Surrey