Angelo Dawkins on His ‘WrestleMania’ Moment, a Potential Solo Run, and the NBA Playoffs

This week, Kaz is joined by Angelo Dawkins, one-half of the Street Profits, to dive into everything from his favorite sports teams to the biggest happenings in WWE.
The guys discuss the following:
- Their thoughts on the NBA playoffs (03:48)
- What makes Nikola Jokic special (10:58)
- How Dawkins feels about his Cincinnati Bengals (17:24)
- Potential new WWE tag team titles (21:15)
- Dawkins’s thoughts on a solo run and why disrespect fuels him (22:37)
- His WrestleMania moment against Braun Strowman (28:09)
- Predictions for Money in the Bank (38:33)
Host: Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Angelo Dawkins
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS