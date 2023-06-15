 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Angelo Dawkins on His ‘WrestleMania’ Moment, a Potential Solo Run, and the NBA Playoffs

Angelo also gives his predictions for ‘Money in the Bank’

By Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


This week, Kaz is joined by Angelo Dawkins, one-half of the Street Profits, to dive into everything from his favorite sports teams to the biggest happenings in WWE.

The guys discuss the following:

  • Their thoughts on the NBA playoffs (03:48)
  • What makes Nikola Jokic special (10:58)
  • How Dawkins feels about his Cincinnati Bengals (17:24)
  • Potential new WWE tag team titles (21:15)
  • Dawkins’s thoughts on a solo run and why disrespect fuels him (22:37)
  • His WrestleMania moment against Braun Strowman (28:09)
  • Predictions for Money in the Bank (38:33)

Host: Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Angelo Dawkins
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

‘An Amerikan Family’ With Santi Elijah Holley

Holley also reframes Tupac Shakur in the context of his influential family

By Bakari Sellers

Way-Too-Early Questions for the 2023-24 NBA Season

Logan and Rob Mahoney parse through a handful of burning NBA questions, including whether the Denver Nuggets are the favorites to repeat, potential landing spots for Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard, and more

By Logan Murdock and Rob Mahoney

Woj on Beal, Lillard, Harden, Zion, and Who Will Go Second in the NBA Draft. Plus, Ryen Gets Into Yoga.

Russillo and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski discuss the futures of Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Zion Williamson, Chris Paul, and Kyrie Irving

By Ryen Russillo

U.S. Open Preview, LIV-PGA Merger, and Wemby’s and Messi’s Impacts on American Sports

Tate and Bryan preview the upcoming golf championship, which will be hosted at the Los Angeles Country Club

By Tate Frazier and Bryan Curtis

Four Potential Suitors in the Inscrutable Bradley Beal Sweepstakes

The soon-to-be 30-year-old’s value is complicated by his massive contract, its no-trade clause, and the harsh tax penalties in the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement. What would a deal for Beal look like, and which teams might be interested?

By Seerat Sohi

‘Black Mirror’ Gets the Software Update It Sorely Needed in Season 6

The Netflix anthology hasn’t been helped by the fact that the real world has become more absurd than any tech-driven dystopia could be—so creator Charlie Brooker turns his attention to the analog era

By Miles Surrey