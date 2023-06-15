Angelo Dawkins on His ‘WrestleMania’ Moment, a Potential Solo Run, and the NBA Playoffs



This week, Kaz is joined by Angelo Dawkins, one-half of the Street Profits, to dive into everything from his favorite sports teams to the biggest happenings in WWE.

The guys discuss the following:

Their thoughts on the NBA playoffs (03:48)

What makes Nikola Jokic special (10:58)

How Dawkins feels about his Cincinnati Bengals (17:24)

Potential new WWE tag team titles (21:15)

Dawkins’s thoughts on a solo run and why disrespect fuels him (22:37)

His WrestleMania moment against Braun Strowman (28:09)

Predictions for Money in the Bank (38:33)

Host: Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Angelo Dawkins

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS