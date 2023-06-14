NBA Finals Ripple Effects. Plus, the Zion Chase Is On?

Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about the Denver Nuggets winning their first championship and whether this team is good enough to become a dynasty. Then they discuss how we should view Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in a wider context (7:04). Then they talk about the ripple effects of this loss for the Heat and where they go from here. Lastly, they discuss the news that the Pelicans could be interested in trading Zion Williamson (1:09:05).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
