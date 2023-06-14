 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Finals Ripple Effects. Plus, the Zion Chase Is On?

Justin, Rob, and Wos debate whether the Denver Nuggets are good enough to become a dynasty

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
2023 Play-In Tournament - Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about the Denver Nuggets winning their first championship and whether this team is good enough to become a dynasty. Then they discuss how we should view Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in a wider context (7:04). Then they talk about the ripple effects of this loss for the Heat and where they go from here. Lastly, they discuss the news that the Pelicans could be interested in trading Zion Williamson (1:09:05).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

The Dominance of ‘Diablo IV,’ the ‘LOTR: Gollum’ Fiasco, ‘Street Fighter 6,’ and the Future of Fighting Games

The crew discusses reveals from Summer Game Fest and some newly released video games

By Ben Lindbergh and Justin Charity

Outlandish Rumors and a ‘Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)’ Deep Dive

Nora and Nathan talk "You’re Losing Me," "Snow on the Beach (Feat. More Lana Del Rey)," and "Karma (Feat. Ice Spice)"

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Live From the U.S. Open With Kevin Van Valkenburg and NBC’s John Wood

Bryan and Kevin also dive into news of the LIV Golf–PGA Tour merger

By Bryan Curtis

Seth Rollins With a Veiled Shot at Roman Reigns? Plus, Emilio Sparks on NXT’s Latest Call-ups.

Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss their excitement for Dominik Mysterio–Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

My Wrexham Announcement ...

Ben Foster announces that he’s re-signed with Wrexham

By Ben Foster

Paying Respect to the Nuggets’ Dominant Run. Plus, Early Bets for Next Season and U.S. Open Preview.

The East Coast Bias boys take a way-too-early look at the odds to win the NBA Finals title next year and give out a value pick to win NL MVP

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more