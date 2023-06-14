 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seth Rollins With a Veiled Shot at Roman Reigns? Plus, Emilio Sparks on NXT’s Latest Call-ups.

Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss their excitement for Dominik Mysterio–Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Ben, Khal, and Brian open the show by discussing their excitement for Dominik Mysterio–Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank. Then they get into some of the biggest headlines, including:

  • WWE wanting Drew McIntyre back at Money in the Bank (2:59).
  • Seth Rollins saying full-timers should have priority at WrestleMania (8:26).
  • LA Knight being the betting favorite to win Money in the Bank (20:50)

Later, in They Said What?!, they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for an interesting Forbidden Door hot take (20:50).

Then, they are joined by Emilio Sparks of Wrassle Rap, who discusses how WWE is presenting its latest crop of NXT call-ups, including Grayson Waller, Zoey Stark, and Pretty Deadly (30:30).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (50:45) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (62:48).

Check out the tribute pieces to the Iron Sheik from David Shoemaker and Oliver Lee Bateman on The Ringer.com.

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guests: Emilio Sparks
Producer: Brian H. Waters

