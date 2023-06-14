Sean Grande on a Memorable Celtics Season and the Offseason Ahead

Brian chats with Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande about the team’s season, Joe Mazzulla and the coaching staff’s performance, and what lies ahead for the C’s (0:30). Then, Brian breaks down a disappointing start to the Red Sox-Rockies series, and what is going wrong for the team (1:16:00).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Sean Grande
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
