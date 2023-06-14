Sean Grande on a Memorable Celtics Season and the Offseason Ahead



Brian chats with Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande about the team’s season, Joe Mazzulla and the coaching staff’s performance, and what lies ahead for the C’s (0:30). Then, Brian breaks down a disappointing start to the Red Sox-Rockies series, and what is going wrong for the team (1:16:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Sean Grande

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Subscribe: Spotify