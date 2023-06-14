 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees Take Subway Series Opener, and Mike Carver With U.S. Open Picks

Plus, drama with the Buffalo Bills

By John Jastremski
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(0:48) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to recap the Yankees’ 7-6 win over the Mets in the opener of the Subway Series at Citi Field.

(39:54) — MIKE CARVER: SportsGrid’s Mike Carver returns to give his picks for the U.S. Open, and discuss the drama with his beloved Buffalo Bills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Mike Carver
Producer: Stefan Anderson

‌The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

