Potential Trades to Get Scoot Henderson, and the NBA Draft’s Best Role Players



Now that the Nuggets are NBA champions, the draft season is in full swing! KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss what prospects the Nuggets can target with their draft picks, including the 37th pick they acquired in last week’s rare mid-Finals trade with the Thunder (02:01). Also, the guys debate whether the Blazers or Hornets should look into what packages the Pelicans could offer after it was reported that the Pels want to trade up to draft Scoot Henderson (17:05).

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

