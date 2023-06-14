 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Potential Trades to Get Scoot Henderson, and the NBA Draft’s Best Role Players

KOC and J. Kyle Mann also wonder which player the Denver Nuggets might target with their new no. 37 pick

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
2023 NBA Draft Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Now that the Nuggets are NBA champions, the draft season is in full swing! KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss what prospects the Nuggets can target with their draft picks, including the 37th pick they acquired in last week’s rare mid-Finals trade with the Thunder (02:01). Also, the guys debate whether the Blazers or Hornets should look into what packages the Pelicans could offer after it was reported that the Pels want to trade up to draft Scoot Henderson (17:05).

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NBA Draft

The Latest

Killer Mike Is Ready for You to Meet ‘Michael’

The Run the Jewels rapper is releasing his first solo album in more than a decade. "I wanted to give people the whole of the 9-year-old boy that’s on the cover," he tells The Ringer in an interview. "That’s me for real."

By Justin Charity

Canadian Grand Prix Preview With Tim Hauraney and Katie George

Kevin and Tim Hauraney preview the Canadian Grand Prix, and Katie George joins to discuss Lewis Hamilton’s pending contract renewal with Mercedes

By Kevin Clark

Let’s Be Real About Tim Anderson 

Jason talks about the rumors surrounding the personal struggles of White Sox All-Star Tim Anderson

By Jason Goff

George Kittle on the 49ers’ Offseason Outlook, the Tight End Position, and Kyle Shanahan. Plus, Steven Ruiz on the Schemes That Will Define the 2023 Season.

Star San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle also talks about how he’s processing the NFC championship loss

By Kevin Clark and Steven Ruiz

Chosen Family in Queer Narratives Like ‘Fire Island,’ ‘The L Word,’ and ‘Pose’

Writer and creative Tara Aquino joins to discuss how friends can turn into a chosen family

By Erika Ramirez

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Filthy Brilliance of Prince in the ’90s

Finding the joy in the repetition—and experimentation—of Prince’s most interesting decade

By Rob Harvilla