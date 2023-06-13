 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is This the Beginning of the Next Great NBA Team?

Plus, Seerat and Tyler discuss Tyler’s new book, ‘A Little Blood and Dancing’!

By Seerat Sohi and Tyler Parker
2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images


Seerat and Tyler begin the pod by celebrating the Denver Nuggets winning the NBA Finals over the Miami Heat. They examine Nikola Jokic’s dominating performance throughout the playoffs, give big flowers to the excellent role players like Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown, and speculate on Denver’s future as the premier squad in the league (12:55). They end their conversation by discussing Tyler’s new book, A Little Blood and Dancing, and wondering about ex-Nuggets exec Tim Connelly’s mental health after watching the team he helped build win a championship (49:06).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Tyler Parker
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

