Finding AEW’s NWO, Early Money in the Bank Picks, and Jey Uso as the Heir Apparent?! | Cheap Heat



Rosenberg and Dip are together in New York City with the physically large SGG clocking in from his palatial studio in Philadelphia. On today’s episode, the guys get into:

Ariel Helwani’s interview with Eric Bischoff and whether the guys agree with the criticisms Bischoff hurled toward AEW and Tony Khan (12:23)

Solutions for how AEW can take its product to the next level

SGG barks back! (31:37)

WWE preparing Jey Uso to be the heir apparent to Roman Reigns (35:30)

Plus, Dip expresses some issues with Money in the Bank, and the guys tackle the mailbag (56:28).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify