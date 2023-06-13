Taylor Twellman on Messi to MLS and the USMNT, Plus Man City’s Place in History

Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr open with their reactions to Manchester City winning the Champions League title and completing the treble (1:45). Where does this team rank among the best of all time? Where does Pep Guardiola rank among the greatest coaches ever? And is their future a little murkier than we think? Then, they welcome Apple TV+’s lead MLS analyst, Taylor Twellman, on to get his perspective on Messi to Inter Miami and talk some USMNT, including the coaching search, Christian Pulisic’s future, and the Gold Cup roster (26:20).
Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Guest: Taylor Twellman
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify