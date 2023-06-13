 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

End of Season Mailbag? Time Wasting, Reimaging Football (Again), Pep’s Barca Vs. Pep’s City, and More

It’s the penultimate episode of this season, so Musa and Ryan open up the mailbag one last time

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
2023 UEFA Champions League Final Photo by Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto via Getty Images


It’s the penultimate episode of this season, so Musa and Ryan open up the mailbag one last time. They answer questions on the Europa League causing disruptive students (02:58), Manchester United and Jadon Sancho’s progress (04:54), which fanbase should be the most excited for next season (10:47) and Spurs and Ange Postecoglou (15:33). They also discuss Pep’s Manchester City versus Pep’s Barcelona (21:16), how to combat time wasting (34:41), the health of football overall and what can be done (42:24), plus some highlights of the season and Stadio’s plans for the summer (57:14).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

