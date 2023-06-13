

Verno and KOC congratulate the Denver Nuggets for winning their first NBA title! They recap Game 5, which went down to the wire, and discuss why the Nuggets are the new team to go through in the NBA (01:31). The guys discuss Nikola Jokic’s playoff run, look back at Michael Malone’s coaching career, and explain why the Nuggets are primed for more championship runs. Also, where do the Heat go from here (36:49)? The guys wrap up the episode by discussing the Raptors’ decision to hire Darko Rajakovic as their next head coach and talking about the Pelicans, who are looking to move up in the draft (50:41).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

