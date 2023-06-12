 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cool Men, Prince Harry’s Legal Actions, and More

Plus, talking Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s wedding and Jonah Hill’s new lifestyle brand

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
The ladies return this week with a full episode of testosterone, starting off with their “cool men” lists promised from their discussion on last week’s question: “Are there any cool men that actually exist?” (1:01) Then, they discuss Prince Harry and his legal actions against various media entities in the U.K. (23:47), Michael Fassbender’s crash in Le Mans (28:11), Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s wedding (31:00), Jonah Hill’s interesting new lifestyle brand (32:35), and more.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

