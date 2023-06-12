Cool Men, Prince Harry’s Legal Actions, and More

The ladies return this week with a full episode of testosterone, starting off with their “cool men” lists promised from their discussion on last week’s question: “Are there any cool men that actually exist?” (1:01) Then, they discuss Prince Harry and his legal actions against various media entities in the U.K. (23:47), Michael Fassbender’s crash in Le Mans (28:11), Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s wedding (31:00), Jonah Hill’s interesting new lifestyle brand (32:35), and more.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
