The Dominance of the Denver Nuggets, Why Understanding Your Role as a Pro Is Essential, and Why NBA Players Love to Golf

Logan and Raja talk about what the Denver Nuggets have done to shut down the Miami Heat’s offense through four games of the 2023 NBA Finals

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Logan and Raja open by discussing the unique relationship between NBA players and golf and why they gravitate to the individual sport (2:00). Next, they talk about how dominant the Denver Nuggets have been during the Finals and what they’ve done to mostly shut down the Miami Heat’s offense through four games (10:00). Along the way, Raja explains why it’s essential for an NBA role player to be able to play their part and how that can not only extend their career but also enhance it (25:00). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (1:00:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

