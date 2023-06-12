The Dominance of the Denver Nuggets, Why Understanding Your Role as a Pro Is Essential, and Why NBA Players Love to Golf



Logan and Raja open by discussing the unique relationship between NBA players and golf and why they gravitate to the individual sport (2:00). Next, they talk about how dominant the Denver Nuggets have been during the Finals and what they’ve done to mostly shut down the Miami Heat’s offense through four games (10:00). Along the way, Raja explains why it’s essential for an NBA role player to be able to play their part and how that can not only extend their career but also enhance it (25:00). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (1:00:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

