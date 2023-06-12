Flushing Out the Trump Indictment, LIV-PGA, and CNN’s Cloudy Future

Bryan and David talk through CNN’s future and possible restructure (0:40), before jumping into the news of yet another indictment for former president Donald Trump (13:34). Later, they discuss the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger and how it all unfolded in the media (31:02), and then touch on newspapers’ role in the story of Ted Kaczynski, a.k.a. the Unabomber, back in the 1990s (39:58). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS