Flushing Out the Trump Indictment, LIV-PGA, and CNN’s Cloudy Future

Bryan and David also discuss newspapers’ role in the story of Ted Kaczynski, a.k.a. the Unabomber

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
GOP Presidential Hopefuls Attend North Carolina Republican Convention Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images


Bryan and David talk through CNN’s future and possible restructure (0:40), before jumping into the news of yet another indictment for former president Donald Trump (13:34). Later, they discuss the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger and how it all unfolded in the media (31:02), and then touch on newspapers’ role in the story of Ted Kaczynski, a.k.a. the Unabomber, back in the 1990s (39:58). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

