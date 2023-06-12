 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Game 5 Betting Preview, and Raheem Closes Out The Hundred

The East Coast Bias boys discuss how good Denver is and whether this could be the start of a dynasty, and they all share their favorite Game 5 bets

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
2023 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys kick things off by discussing how good this Denver team is and whether this could be the start of a dynasty (7:00). Then, Raheem reveals his final The Hundred bet of the year (13:00), and they all share their favorite Game 5 bets (17:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

