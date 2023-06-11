 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester City Win First Champions League and Complete First Treble

Musa and Ryan discuss Manchester City’s Champions League final win over Inter

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Manchester City - Inter Milan Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan discuss Manchester City’s Champions League final win over Inter, which saw it secure the treble (03:41). They chat about the game, where Pep Guardiola sprang a tactical surprise—but one that didn’t cost his side—as well Inter’s missed chances in what was a brilliant performance from Simone Inzaghi’s side. They then chat a little bit about the context of when this treble arrives, Guardiola finally getting his third Champions League trophy, and more (26:28).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio: A Football Podcast

The Latest

UFC 289 Reaction: Amanda Nunes Retires as the GOAT, Charles Oliveira Earns Another Title Shot, and a Big Night for Canada

Ariel, Petesy, Chuck, and TST react to an unexpectedly wild night in Vancouver

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Trends and Lessons From the 2023 NBA Finals

Justin, Rob and Wos debate what trends and lessons teams will take from the 2023 Finals, beginning with how the Nuggets and Heat were built

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Heat Have No Answer for the Aaron Gordon Problem

Miami held Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to a series-low 38 points combined, but Gordon more than picked up the slack, scoring inside and out, hounding Jimmy Butler, filling in ably for Jokic at the 5, and ultimately rendering every Heat strategy untenable

By Rob Mahoney

The Nuggets Proved Their Championship Mettle With Their MVP Off the Floor

When Nikola Jokic went to the bench with foul trouble in the fourth quarter of Game 4, Denver’s role players kept their poise, kept the lead, and brought the Nuggets to the brink of the first title in franchise history

By Zach Kram

Remembering the “Most Memorable All-Time WWE Bad Guy” With Montel Vontavious Porter

Plus more LA Knight stuff, Rosenberg conducts a psychological experiment on Bear, and when does a wedding toast become too long?

By Peter Rosenberg

‘New Jersey’ Reunion Part 2, ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Episode 5, and the ‘Orange County’ Premiere

Rachel, Callie, and Zack cover all the latest on Bravo

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry