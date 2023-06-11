Manchester City Win First Champions League and Complete First Treble



Musa and Ryan discuss Manchester City’s Champions League final win over Inter, which saw it secure the treble (03:41). They chat about the game, where Pep Guardiola sprang a tactical surprise—but one that didn’t cost his side—as well Inter’s missed chances in what was a brilliant performance from Simone Inzaghi’s side. They then chat a little bit about the context of when this treble arrives, Guardiola finally getting his third Champions League trophy, and more (26:28).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS