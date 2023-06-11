 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trends and Lessons From the 2023 NBA Finals

Justin, Rob and Wos debate what trends and lessons teams will take from the 2023 Finals, beginning with how the Nuggets and Heat were built

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
2023 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Justin, Rob and Wos debate what trends and lessons teams will take from the 2023 Finals, beginning with how the Nuggets and Heat were built as well as the future of the center market (03:42). They then compare the Nuggets’ depth and continuity to the Heat and debate how much having both mattered in the playoffs (22:32). The guys dive into the Heat’s usage of the two-way player and G-League as they credit their front office and scouting department for being able to find and develop players that fit their system (37:51). Also, the guys debate if Erik Spoelstra has reached the level of Gregg Popovich and give their predictions for Game 5 on Monday night (47:17).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

