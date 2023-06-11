Trends and Lessons From the 2023 NBA Finals



Justin, Rob and Wos debate what trends and lessons teams will take from the 2023 Finals, beginning with how the Nuggets and Heat were built as well as the future of the center market (03:42). They then compare the Nuggets’ depth and continuity to the Heat and debate how much having both mattered in the playoffs (22:32). The guys dive into the Heat’s usage of the two-way player and G-League as they credit their front office and scouting department for being able to find and develop players that fit their system (37:51). Also, the guys debate if Erik Spoelstra has reached the level of Gregg Popovich and give their predictions for Game 5 on Monday night (47:17).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

