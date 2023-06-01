Sevilla Win the Europa League ... Again!



Musa and Ryan chat about Sevilla winning yet another Europa League trophy, defeating José Mourinho’s Roma on penalties (05:10). They talk about the game itself, the goals, the penalties, and the incredible achievement by José Luis Mendilibar to turn a difficult Sevilla season into silverware and Champions League qualification. They then discuss Mourinho’s comments and behaviour (21:37) about refereeing decisions. Also, as mentioned, we’ve made the Dyched Up tee! Go get yours HERE; all profits will be donated to Everton in the Community.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

