Sevilla Win the Europa League ... Again!

Musa and Ryan chat about Sevilla winning yet another Europa League trophy and defeating José Mourinho’s Roma on penalties

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about Sevilla winning yet another Europa League trophy, defeating José Mourinho’s Roma on penalties (05:10). They talk about the game itself, the goals, the penalties, and the incredible achievement by José Luis Mendilibar to turn a difficult Sevilla season into silverware and Champions League qualification. They then discuss Mourinho’s comments and behaviour (21:37) about refereeing decisions. Also, as mentioned, we’ve made the Dyched Up tee! Go get yours HERE; all profits will be donated to Everton in the Community.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

