Amin Elhassan on the NBA Finals, Boston’s Collapse, and Heat Culture



Logan and Raja are joined by Meadowlark Media analyst and veteran NBA insider Amin Elhassan to discuss the upcoming NBA Finals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, the collapse of the Boston Celtics, and the importance of role players in the playoffs (3:38). Along the way, they talk about whether or not the Heat can contain Nikola Jokic and about Jimmy Butler’s ability to make in-game adjustments (26:16). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (64:51).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Amin Elhassan

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS