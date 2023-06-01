 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amin Elhassan on the NBA Finals, Boston’s Collapse, and Heat Culture

Logan and Raja are joined by Amin Elhassan to discuss the upcoming NBA Finals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
NBA: MAY 29 NBA Playoffs - Heat at Celtics Photo by Stephen Nadler/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by Meadowlark Media analyst and veteran NBA insider Amin Elhassan to discuss the upcoming NBA Finals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, the collapse of the Boston Celtics, and the importance of role players in the playoffs (3:38). Along the way, they talk about whether or not the Heat can contain Nikola Jokic and about Jimmy Butler’s ability to make in-game adjustments (26:16). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (64:51).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Amin Elhassan
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

