Tony Khan’s CM Punk Announcement

David and Kaz are joined by comedian and host of WrestleRoasts Dan St. Germain to discuss another loaded week in the world of professional wrestling. Topics include:
- CM Punk’s return being made official by Tony Khan (02:00)
- Don Callis’s promo on last night’s Dynamite (17:45)
- Highlights from Raw (31:00)
- Bray Wyatt rumors (44:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Dan St. Germain
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters
