 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tony Khan’s CM Punk Announcement

David and Kaz are joined by comedian and host of ‘WrestleRoasts’ Dan St. Germain to discuss another loaded week in the world of professional wrestling

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
#IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day Three Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb


David and Kaz are joined by comedian and host of WrestleRoasts Dan St. Germain to discuss another loaded week in the world of professional wrestling. Topics include:

  • CM Punk’s return being made official by Tony Khan (02:00)
  • Don Callis’s promo on last night’s Dynamite (17:45)
  • Highlights from Raw (31:00)
  • Bray Wyatt rumors (44:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Dan St. Germain
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

NBA Finals Preview, Nuggets Regular-Season Dominance, and Most Playoff-Ready Draft Prospects

How will the Heat defend against Nikola Jokic?

By Kevin O'Connor and Tate Frazier

NBA Finals Preview, Over/Unders, and Name or the Game: DeAndre Hopkins

Tate discusses whether DeAndre Hopkins is ready to be a no. 2 wide receiver and what’s next for him at this point in his career

By Tate Frazier, Kevin Clark, and 1 more

Asmir Begović on Zlatan, Mourinho and a Cold, Rainy Night in Stroke

Asmir Begović talks about his career throughout his time in the Premier League and playing for clubs such as Chelsea, Bournemouth, Stoke and Everton.

By Ben Foster

How Many Spider-Characters Can the Spider-Verse Hold?

In ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ the roster of Spider-characters Miles Morales encounters keeps expanding. Here’s how, and why, these spinoff Spideys have multiplied across media.

By Daniel Chin

How Will the Nuggets and Heat Come Out in Game 1?

What adjustments or new wrinkles could we see from Denver and Miami as they tip off the Finals? Here’s what to watch for from each side.

By Kevin O'Connor

A Semiserious Guide to the 2023 NBA Finals

Himmy Butler. The Sombor Shuffle. Shakira. Room 836. If none of this makes sense to you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of all the Nuggets-Heat story lines, narratives, and inside jokes heading into the Finals.

By Seerat Sohi