Asmir Begović on Zlatan, Mourinho and a Cold, Rainy Night in Stroke

Today we have Premier League winner and current Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begović on the Fozcast! Asmir talks about his career throughout his time in the Premier League, playing for clubs such as Chelsea, Bournemouth, Stoke and Everton. We also chat about the chosen one himself, José Mourinho, and his incredible abilities as a manager. We also had to speak about that famous goal which at the time broke the world record for the longest goal ever scored!

Link to Asmir Begović’s Gloves!

https://ab1gk.com

