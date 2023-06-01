 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ronda Rousey Critical of WWE’s Women’s Tag Division and AEW Talent Anxious About Brand Split

Ben, Khal, and Brian raise their red Solo cups to the sky to celebrate Montez Ford’s birthday and then talk Ronda Rousey, Justin Credible, and more

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Set Number: X162079 TK1


Ben, Khal, and Brian raise their red Solo cups to the sky to celebrate Montez Ford’s birthday! Then they get into the following headlines:

  • Ronda Rousey criticizing WWE’s women’s tag team division (3:35)
  • Justin Credible disliking AEW’s use of Bryan Danielson (10:22)
  • AEW talent being anxious about a potential brand split (16:16)
  • Tony Khan’s relationship with Bill Goldberg (27:22)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Kaz’s take on the Saudi Arabia crowd before heading to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for quite the take on Cody Rhodes (30:44). The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (43:32) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (48:43).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202)-417-8160

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

How Will the Nuggets and Heat Come Out in Game 1?

What adjustments or new wrinkles could we see from Denver and Miami as they tip off the Finals? Here’s what to watch for from each side.

By Kevin O'Connor

A Semiserious Guide to the 2023 NBA Finals

Himmy Butler. The Sombor Shuffle. Shakira. Room 836. If none of this makes sense to you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of all the Nuggets-Heat story lines, narratives, and inside jokes heading into the Finals.

By Seerat Sohi

The 2023 NBA Finals Entrance Survey

Who is the biggest X factor in Nuggets-Heat? How will Miami guard Nikola Jokic? Our staff answers the most pressing questions about the Finals and makes their series picks.

By The Ringer Staff

NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Preview. Plus, Where Do the Celtics Go From Here?

The East Coast Bias boys recap the Heat’s Game 7 blowout win, then dive deep into the NBA Finals and more

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The National With Jeremy Bolm

This week on ‘Bandsplain,’ frontman, writer, label owner and podcast host Jeremy Bolm joins us to discuss Brooklyn’s own Cincinnati band, the National

By Yasi Salek

The Ideal Summer Playlist and Hall of Fame Moments in Food

A new definition of summer madness

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying