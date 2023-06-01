Ronda Rousey Critical of WWE’s Women’s Tag Division and AEW Talent Anxious About Brand Split



Ben, Khal, and Brian raise their red Solo cups to the sky to celebrate Montez Ford’s birthday! Then they get into the following headlines:

Ronda Rousey criticizing WWE’s women’s tag team division (3:35)

Justin Credible disliking AEW’s use of Bryan Danielson (10:22)

AEW talent being anxious about a potential brand split (16:16)

Tony Khan’s relationship with Bill Goldberg (27:22)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Kaz’s take on the Saudi Arabia crowd before heading to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for quite the take on Cody Rhodes (30:44). The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (43:32) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (48:43).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202)-417-8160

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS