NBA Finals Preview, Nuggets Regular-Season Dominance, and Most Playoff-Ready Draft Prospects

How will the Heat defend against Nikola Jokic?

By Kevin O'Connor and Tate Frazier

Kevin O’Connor hosts Tate Frazier to preview the NBA Finals between the Nuggets and the Heat. The guys discuss what the Heat need to do to defend against Nikola Jokic, how their past regular-season matchups project in this series, and how improbable this Miami run has been. Plus, J. Kyle Mann joins to discuss the draft’s most playoff-ready prospects.

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Gibson Pyper, Chia Hao Tat, and Richie Bozek

NBA Finals Preview, Over/Unders, and Name or the Game: DeAndre Hopkins

Tate discusses whether DeAndre Hopkins is ready to be a no. 2 wide receiver and what’s next for him at this point in his career

By Tate Frazier, Kevin Clark, and 1 more

Asmir Begović on Zlatan, Mourinho and a Cold, Rainy Night in Stroke

Asmir Begović talks about his career throughout his time in the Premier League and playing for clubs such as Chelsea, Bournemouth, Stoke and Everton.

By Ben Foster

How Many Spider-Characters Can the Spider-Verse Hold?

In ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ the roster of Spider-characters Miles Morales encounters keeps expanding. Here’s how, and why, these spinoff Spideys have multiplied across media.

By Daniel Chin

How Will the Nuggets and Heat Come Out in Game 1?

What adjustments or new wrinkles could we see from Denver and Miami as they tip off the Finals? Here’s what to watch for from each side.

By Kevin O'Connor

A Semiserious Guide to the 2023 NBA Finals

Himmy Butler. The Sombor Shuffle. Shakira. Room 836. If none of this makes sense to you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of all the Nuggets-Heat story lines, narratives, and inside jokes heading into the Finals.

By Seerat Sohi

The 2023 NBA Finals Entrance Survey

Who is the biggest X factor in Nuggets-Heat? How will Miami guard Nikola Jokic? Our staff answers the most pressing questions about the Finals and makes their series picks.

By The Ringer Staff