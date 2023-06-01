NBA Finals Preview, Nuggets Regular-Season Dominance, and Most Playoff-Ready Draft Prospects

Kevin O’Connor hosts Tate Frazier to preview the NBA Finals between the Nuggets and the Heat. The guys discuss what the Heat need to do to defend against Nikola Jokic, how their past regular-season matchups project in this series, and how improbable this Miami run has been. Plus, J. Kyle Mann joins to discuss the draft’s most playoff-ready prospects.

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Gibson Pyper, Chia Hao Tat, and Richie Bozek

Subscribe: Spotify