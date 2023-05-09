Are We Witnessing the Revival of Italian Football?

James Allcott sits down for a vibrant discussion all about Serie A and Italian football with Italian football experts Nima Tavallaey Roodsari and Gianni Buttice. The trio talk all things Italian, including Juventus’s crisis, what has happened to Inter and AC Milan, and the enigma that is Romelu Lukaku. They also dive deep into the inner workings of Napoli and how they have gone from top-four challengers to one of the best teams in world football.
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Nima Tavallaey Roodsari and Gianni Buttice
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
