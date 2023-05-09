 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Are We Witnessing the Revival of Italian Football?

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari and Gianni Buttice join to talk Serie A, Juventus’s crisis, what has happened to Inter and AC Milan, and the enigma that is Romelu Lukaku

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott sits down for a vibrant discussion all about Serie A and Italian football with Italian football experts Nima Tavallaey Roodsari and Gianni Buttice. The trio talk all things Italian, including Juventus’s crisis, what has happened to Inter and AC Milan, and the enigma that is Romelu Lukaku. They also dive deep into the inner workings of Napoli and how they have gone from top-four challengers to one of the best teams in world football.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Nima Tavallaey Roodsari and Gianni Buttice
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

Lonnie Walker IV Hijacked the Steph and LeBron Show

In Game 4 of Lakers-Warriors, the series’ brightest stars took center stage, with Curry carving up the Lakers in the pick-and-roll and James hunting Curry, just like old times. That is, until an unlikely fourth-quarter hero emerged to push the Lakers’ series lead to 3-1.

By Zach Kram

The Ringer MMA May Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Can Aljamain Sterling crack the top five after his big win at UFC 288? Plus, one of the greatest MMA fighters ever makes his return to the men’s top 10.

By Chuck Mindenhall

A Royal Rugby Weekend, the Best Prem Imports and Connacht’s Andy Friend

Plus, the guys look at Steve Borthwick’s coaching lineup for the World Cup

By The Rugby Pod

Arsenal Win at Newcastle to Keep the Title Race Alive. Plus, Flowers for Osimhen and Ødegaard.

Plus, the crew talks about West Ham’s win over Manchester United and other results from the weekend

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more

The Lonnie Walker Game, Heat Want It More, Devin Booker’s Godly Playoffs, and the Complex Celtics-Sixers Series

Verno and KOC also discuss the Mat Ishbia–Nikola Jokic incident

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Why Did Steve Kerr Move Away From the Pick-and-Roll? Plus, Examining the Heat’s Truth Serum.

Justin and Michael discuss the Lakers’ win over the Warriors in Game 4, question Steve Kerr’s coaching decisions down the stretch, and dive into the Heat’s impressive victory over the Knicks

By Justin Verrier and Michael Pina