 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arsenal Win at Newcastle to Keep the Title Race Alive. Plus, Flowers for Osimhen and Ødegaard.

Plus, the crew talks about West Ham’s win over Manchester United and other results from the weekend

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about Arsenal’s win over Newcastle United to keep the Premier League title race alive (01:00) and what it’s like covering the game for TV with his good friend (and Newcastle fan) Alan Shearer, as well as to give flowers to Martin Ødegaard (20:00). They talk about West Ham’s win over Manchester United (24:40), plus some other results from the weekend, then give out some more flowers for Victor Osimhen, who overtook George Weah to become the top-scoring African player in Serie A history as Napoli clinched their first Scudetto in 33 years (39:11).

Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

Lonnie Walker IV Hijacked the Steph and LeBron Show

In Game 4 of Lakers-Warriors, the series’ brightest stars took center stage, with Curry carving up the Lakers in the pick-and-roll and James hunting Curry, just like old times. That is, until an unlikely fourth-quarter hero emerged to push the Lakers’ series lead to 3-1.

By Zach Kram

The Ringer MMA May Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Can Aljamain Sterling crack the top five after his big win at UFC 288? Plus, one of the greatest MMA fighters ever makes his return to the men’s top 10.

By Chuck Mindenhall

A Royal Rugby Weekend, the Best Prem Imports and Connacht’s Andy Friend

Plus, the guys look at Steve Borthwick’s coaching lineup for the World Cup

By The Rugby Pod

The Lonnie Walker Game, Heat Want It More, Devin Booker’s Godly Playoffs, and the Complex Celtics-Sixers Series

Verno and KOC also discuss the Mat Ishbia–Nikola Jokic incident

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Why Did Steve Kerr Move Away From the Pick-and-Roll? Plus, Examining the Heat’s Truth Serum.

Justin and Michael discuss the Lakers’ win over the Warriors in Game 4, question Steve Kerr’s coaching decisions down the stretch, and dive into the Heat’s impressive victory over the Knicks

By Justin Verrier and Michael Pina

A Diet Conspiracy: Is Ice Cream Secretly Good for You?

Public health historian and journalist David Johns joins to discuss the research behind ice cream’s potential health benefits

By Derek Thompson