Arsenal Win at Newcastle to Keep the Title Race Alive. Plus, Flowers for Osimhen and Ødegaard.

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about Arsenal’s win over Newcastle United to keep the Premier League title race alive (01:00) and what it’s like covering the game for TV with his good friend (and Newcastle fan) Alan Shearer, as well as to give flowers to Martin Ødegaard (20:00). They talk about West Ham’s win over Manchester United (24:40), plus some other results from the weekend, then give out some more flowers for Victor Osimhen, who overtook George Weah to become the top-scoring African player in Serie A history as Napoli clinched their first Scudetto in 33 years (39:11).
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
